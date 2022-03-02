Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 652 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

