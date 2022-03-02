Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,600. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

