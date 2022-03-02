Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 467 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

