Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 339 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

