Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,817,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,860,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.