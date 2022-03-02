Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.26 or 0.00053254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.84 or 0.06744557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,748.86 or 1.00163855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 373,775 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

