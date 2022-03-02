Foraco International (FAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

FAR opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$197.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. Foraco International has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

