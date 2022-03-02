Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

