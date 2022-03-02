Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.87.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

