iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

