National Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

