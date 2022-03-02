National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

