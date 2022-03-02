Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $43.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.96% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.