UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $171.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $171,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,433,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,124 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

