SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

SEMR stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

