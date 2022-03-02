National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

