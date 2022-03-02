National Asset Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

