National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,474 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $15,707,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 36.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after buying an additional 378,925 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fastly by 408.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 287,462 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

