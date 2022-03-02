Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 16,159 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

