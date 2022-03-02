National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 397,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,553,000 after purchasing an additional 392,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 139,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

