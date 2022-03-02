Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,916 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period.

Shares of SPB opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

