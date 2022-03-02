CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,493 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3,283.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 6,700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CEMEX by 216.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 564,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

