Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.33%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.