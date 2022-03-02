Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 375 ($5.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 386.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.87. Quartix Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £181.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Monday.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

