Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $607.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

