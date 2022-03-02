Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Up 5.5%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.38. 3,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get Inogen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.