TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. TaskUs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,384,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
