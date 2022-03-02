TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. TaskUs updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,384,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

