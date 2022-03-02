Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Velodyne Lidar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

