Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $8.80. Pearson shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 6,813 shares.
PSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
