DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.78.

XRAY opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

