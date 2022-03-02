Acerinox, S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.31) to €16.50 ($18.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Acerinox from €20.00 ($22.47) to €20.25 ($22.75) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
About Acerinox (Get Rating)
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
