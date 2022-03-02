ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of ANSS opened at $318.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $278.22 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

