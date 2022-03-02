Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,011,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGHI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.98.
