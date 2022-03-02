Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $441,715.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

