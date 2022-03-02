Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $43.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

