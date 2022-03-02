JMP Securities Trims 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Target Price to $18.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

