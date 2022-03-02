Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

BROS stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

