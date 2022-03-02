PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS SVJTY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

