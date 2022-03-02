PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS SVJTY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $23.89.
PAO Severstal Company Profile (Get Rating)
