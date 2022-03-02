Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

