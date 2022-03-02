Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

