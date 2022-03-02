Crowns (CWS) Hits Market Cap of $12.56 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00035639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00106104 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

