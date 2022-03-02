Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

FRPT opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -159.04 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

