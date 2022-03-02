Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Kohl’s stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

