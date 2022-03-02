Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:APTS opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

