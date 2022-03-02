Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,910,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54.

