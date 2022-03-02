Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 130,619 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 130,619 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archrock by 457.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

