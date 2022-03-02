Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.41 and a 200 day moving average of $624.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

