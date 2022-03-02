Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Construction Partners also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

