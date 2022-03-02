Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

