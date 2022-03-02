Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $59.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $45,980,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.